Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion launches June 30th

The new and highly anticipated Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available to preorder and will be officially launching on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30, 2022. As always pre-ordering will provide you with a few extra digital goodies and more details about the latest expansion can be seen in the Monster Hunter Digital Event which took place this week. You must own Monster Hunter Rise in order to play this expansion and Sunbreak content is accessible after completion of the 7-star Hub quest “Serpent Goddess of Thunder”.

Sunbreak expansion

“The world of Monster Hunter Rise gets bigger and deeper with this massive expansion featuring new monsters, new locales and more! Renowned as the “Fierce Flame of Kamura” since the events of Monster Hunter Rise, you must set sail to uncover the cause of a terrible threat facing a kingdom across the sea! Arriving in Elgado Outpost, you discover that the abnormal events threatening this kingdom are caused by Malzeno, Lunagaron and Garangolm – terrifying monsters known locally as the Three Lords. In addition to these new enemies, You must also face old foes as series monsters not featured in Monster Hunter Rise make their return!”

“Your trusty Wirebug returns and is more useful than ever, with the addition of new abilities for all 14 weapon types that bring a new level of flexibility and depth to the hunting action. Your new base of operations features a variety of locals to interact with, each with their own charming personality. Sometimes they will need your hunter’s help, and sometimes they will be the ones who help you out!”

Source : MH

