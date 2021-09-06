Monitor your plants health with the Raspberry Pi ANAVI Gardening uHAT

If like me you sometimes neglect your household plants a new Raspberry Pi ANAVI Gardening uHAT might be worth more investigation and will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The ANAVI Gardening uHAT has been designed to provide users with a low-cost open source add-on board specifically designed to be used with the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems enabling you to quickly develop smart solutions for monitoring and growing plants.

Raspberry Pi ANAVI Gardening uHAT specifications

Features and specifications of the Raspberry Pi ANAVI Gardening uHAT include slots for up to two capacitive soil moisture sensors, slot for waterproof temperature sensor, slots for up to two plug-and-play I2C sensors, debug UART, GPIO pins for controlling irrigation systems and peripherals, microchip MCP3002 Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), follows uHAT mechanical specification with a valid ID EEPROM together with comprehensive software support, documentation, and open source examples.

“ANAVI Gardening uHAT combines open source hardware with free and open source software. The printed circuit board has been designed with the free and open source tool KiCad. The first prototype was created in 2017. Back then it was using resistive soil moisture sensors which were vulnerable to corrosion, and the project was put on hold for several years. In 2021 we revived the project using Microchip MCP3002 Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and low-cost capacitive soil moisture sensors for optimal results.”

Source : Crowd Supply

