Mondgo Smart Sleepwear designed to help you sleep

Mondgo has designed a new range of Smart Sleepwear specifically created to help you get a better night sleep, thanks to the garments thermoregulating material which is not only odour resistant but also moisture wicking and 100% plant-based providing a soft and silky finish to the touch. The vegan silk fabric is constructed from 50% mint leaves and 50% bamboo, offering a deeper and more invigorating sleep when compared to other night garments.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $79 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Mondgo Smart Sleepwear

“We’ve opted to meaningfully minimize the use of decorative trims that don’t add much value and head straight to the bin upon your first wear. Hence, you won’t find any extra hang tags or stickers, and all relevant information such as size, fabric composition, and care instructions will be placed on the garment care label. By now you already know why we selected mint and bamboo to create Mondgo, but we are not stopping here. Our polybag that houses your sleepwear is made from corn-based, biodegradable, and home-compostable materials. We are also striving to ensure our courier satchels are made from at least 50% post-consumer material.”

If the Mondgo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Mondgo Smart Sleepwear project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Smart Sleepwear, jump over to the official Mondgo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals