Monarc Settra Series backpack and luggage range made from recycled plastic bottles

The Settra Series luggage range has been designed to provide a more sustainable lifestyle and has been constructed using materials made from recycled plastic bottles. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about how the plastic waste is being put to a better use.

“Jesse & Nathan have been working together since 2013 and between them have 17 years experience in product and business development seeing products from conception through to commercialization for many household name brands. Jesse is a classically trained creative with an amazing talent for award-winning photography, videography, graphic and product design. Nathan has many years of experience developing and designing products seeing through all the steps of the creative, marketing, and manufacturing process of a product – winning awards and patents in the process.”

“We want to build a brand that not only makes sustainable products, but also gives back to ensure the health of the planet. Once funded, we plan to team up with 1% for the Planet which will take 1% of our gross revenue and distribute the funds to a group of certified environmental nonprofits. We hope that giving 1% will just be the tip of the iceberg for us, as we have many big plans on giving back that we hope to achieve once funded!”

“We appreciate your trust in Monarc and in return we want to assure you that our products are built to be reliable, tough, and have your back for all of your adventures. That’s why The Settra Series is backed by a lifetime warranty which means that if any of the products fail to perform, you can send them back to us and we will either repair or replace with a new item.”

“It doesn’t stop there. We believe in a circular life cycle for our bags, so to ensure that no bags end up in the trash, once you are done with the bag, you can send it back to us and we will recycle it! In fact we plan to incentivize recycling of our bags”.

Source : Kickstarter

