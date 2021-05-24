Centre Serum-inspired Eurorack modular wavetable synthesiser

Musician searching for a modular wavetable synthesiser may be interested in a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign created by the team at 1V/Oct who have created the Centre. A unique Synthesizer bringing software sounds to a hardware package for tactile, PC-free controls. Powerful yet easy to use. The Centre brings preset wavetable sounds to modular synthesisers but it also comes as a compact semi-modular synth that can bring massive sounds to your music production, say its creators.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $370 or £274 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Centre campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Centre synthesiser project checkout the promotional video below.

“he Centre brings preset wavetable sounds to modular synthesisers but it also comes as a compact semi-modular synth that can bring massive sounds to your music production. Experts can use it as another incredible source of sound that can be modulated with their existing Eurorack system while beginners can be introduced to the world of sound and music production. “

“For beginners in the modular world, The Centre can be your springboard for starting making sounds without incredible investment and also teach you modulations and sound design from within a single module. Change sounds at the ease of turning the knob or become a sound designer and create new and unique sounds that no one yet ever engineered. “

“There are great audio plugins available like Serum, Dune or Vital VST that allow you to engineer your sound and make your amazing electronic music productions. Serum is particularly the gold standard for all music producers and following Serum was the idea to make The Centre. The Centre is not a replacement of that great plugin, it just tries to use similar techniques to reproduce similar sound in hardware packages.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the synthesiser, jump over to the official Centre crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

