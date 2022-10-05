Verda Garden modular indoor vegetable and herb garden

If you would like to grow herbs and other foods in your apartment or home you might be interested in a new expandable hydroponic farm, specifically designed to help grow fresh nutritious vegetables and greens in small limited spaces. The Verda Garden has been designed to fit almost anywhere and features a modular system that allows you to expand and build a system to suit your growing needs.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $159 or £139 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. The innovative design allows you to start an indoor garden and convert any areas of your home into a growing space for herbs and vegetables.

“Growing produce at home is about to become a total breeze! Veggroom’s Verda Garden is an automatic indoor hydroponic garden that is designed with flexibility in mind. It is built to fit ANYWHERE, even in the smallest of homes—enjoy fresh, homegrown vegetables and herbs all year round. Verda Garden is the world’s most modular indoor garden. 100% Soil-less, and Efficient! It grows your garden 40-50% faster and can produce 30% more than traditional growing methods!”

How to grow with an indoor garden

With the assumption that the Verda Garden crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Verda Garden indoor garden project play the promotional video below.

“Watering plants can be tricky — too much water will drown the plant, too little water will dry them out. Verda Garden packs a smart watering system, which will automatically deliver the perfect amount of water and nutrients to your plants and keep them healthy at all times. Our large volume grow tray holds 4 liters (1.06 gal) of water .”

“The Veggroom’s growing media are biological peat-based sponges that have a great air-to-water ratio and provide ample room for plant roots to spread out. It provides the best environment for the germination of seeds.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the indoor garden, jump over to the official Verda Garden crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals