TMB modular glass drinking bottle hits Kickstarter



The design team at Ebite have created a new modular glass drinking bottle enabling you to quickly adapt the drinking and and cap to your exact requirements. Constructed from glass and plastic the unique water bottle features a secret compartment, tea infusion system and a cool insulating exterior to help protect the glass. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Each TMB comes with a variation of tops so you are good to go for any situation – daily drive to work, at your gym, or just thrown in the bag. The interior is made out of durable borosilicate glass – so your drinks will have a perfect taste no matter how many times you use it. Another advantage is that it makes it very easy to clean. The mid-section is translucent so you can see what liquid you have inside and how much is left.”

Modular glass drinking bottle

If the TMB crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the TMB modular drinking bottle project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Why Glass? That’s easy – plastic bottles usually get a bad smell after a number of uses – especially if you don’t clean it just after you finish your drink. On the other hand, the glasses we have at home are neutral and easy to clean no matter how many times we use them. For holding liquids there is simply no better material than glass.”

“Switching to a reusable bottle is one of those small things you can do that add up over time. That benefits you and the environment. One TMB botte can replace thousands of single use cups or plastic bottles. You get to help the enviroment and save big. On average, a drink made at home is $2 cheaper than one you buy on the go. So, in just a month of use, you already covered the cost of the bottle.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the modular drinking bottle, jump over to the official TMB crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





