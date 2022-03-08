MiTAC mini-iTX fanless mini PC from $500

Hardware manufacturers MiTAC have made available their new fanless mini PC in the form of the Mitac S300-10AS-N4200 embedded PC system. Two different versions are available offering either 8GB Memory and 250GB mSATA SSD or 4GB Memory and 120GB mSATA priced at $550 and $500 respectively.

The quiet mini PC systems are powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 Quad Core Processor and features dual Ethernet ports, M.2 2230 slot for wireless connectivity in a form factor that measures just 6.7″ x 5.8″ x 2.2″ in size. Full specifications are listed below.

Other features include 1x PCI Express Full-Length Mini Card slot (USB / PCIe / SATA), 1x SIM Card holder, 1x M.2 (2230) with PCIe x 1 and USB 2.0 signal for wireless, 1 x DSUB-15 VGA, 1 x HDMI Out and front connections take the form of 2x USB2.0, 2x RS-232, Power button, Power LED, HDD LED with rear connections in the form of 4x USB 3.0, 2x RJ45, 1x VGA out, 1x HDMI-out, 1x DC-in.

“S300 is a fanless box pc, powered by the latest Intel Apollo Lake performance-enhanced processor. The whole system is less than 1.4 liter size but still with versatile I/O aiming to adapt it in different environments and wide applications.”

S300 fanless mini PC

Source : FanlessTech

