Minizag folding electric bike from $599

Minizag is a new compact folding electric bike available to back via Indiegogo from $599 offering the convenience of a folding bike and the power of an electric bike in a compact small form factor design. Equipped with double fork support technology together with a performance Akema torque motor together with Samsung high energy lithium batteries the electric bike can provide a range of up to 30 km and the top speed of 25 km an hour and is fully compliant with EU speed regulations.

Minizag folding electric bike features

⦁ The transfer point and entire circuit are hidden and protected in the bike’s sleek bodywork

⦁ Automatic protection from battery overcharge

⦁ The controller controls meters, switches, lights, sensors, motors, breakpoint judgments, etc.

⦁ The maximum current of the whole vehicle is limited to 10 amperes.

⦁ When the maximum current is exceeded, the controller will automatically cut off the power supply, and restore it to a safe state.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $599 or £447 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Unique technology helps reduce the width of the bike to just 25cm when folded. And with the loading tray, carrying or traveling with MiniZag Ultra is so easy! MiniZag Ultra uses world-leading vehicle folding technology to turn an A-shaped vehicle into an H-shaped. When folded, the width of MiniZag Ultra is reduced by half from about 50 cm to about 25 cm!

MiniZag Ultra only weighs 15KG, which is the limit of global electric bicycles. That’s thanks to the bodywork being mostly made of magnesium alloy materials. he proportion of aluminum is 2.8:1, and the ratio of magnesium is only 1.8:1. The weight is only 65% ​​of the same aluminum alloy frame, making the body lighter and more portable. “

Assuming that the Minizag funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Minizag folding electric bike project checkout the promotional video below.

“Compared with ordinary motors, these special motors have high conversion efficiency, converting 95% of electric energy into kinetic energy, extending the cruising range. The weight of MiniZag Ultra’s motor is just 65% of ordinary motors. That’s just 1.6kg, This increases the power by 30%, making battery-powered riding easier and longer-lasting. Lithium battery uses Samsung high-energy batteries.”

“The controller adopts sine wave and square wave two software control methods combined with 12L sensor to activate the assist mode after one-and-a-half revolutions. Overcharge, overvoltage, over discharge, overcurrent, short circuit and temperature protection. Balanced power and anti-reversal charging.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the folding electric bike, jump over to the official Minizag crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

