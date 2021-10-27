Power up all your needs with 70mai Power Station Tera 1000

Sponsored:

70mai have launched their new portable power solution on Indiegogo, the 70mai Power Station Tera 1000, the device is designed to provide all of your power needs in a small package. The new Power Station Tera 1000 has been developed by 70mai who is a leader and innovator in smart car electronics and also a sister company of popular smartphone maker Xiaomi. They have used their patented battery technology and their experience with smart car electronics to develop an innovative and powerful power station.

The Power Station Tera 1000 is designed to be the ultimate charging solution in a small package, it comes with some serious power, the device features an impressive 1000Wh capacity, this is plenty of power to keep all of your devices charged. 70mai have used their experience in smart car electronics and EVs and the battery in the Power Station is a li-ion battery.

The latest EV and E-bike battery technology used in the Power Station Tera 1000

Traditionally Li-ion batteries are used in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and E-bikes, the same technology is used in the 70mai Power Station Tera 1000. Li-ion batteries are widely used in EVs, E-bikes, and laptops and are designed with reliability and safety in mind. It comes with a best-in-class Battery Management System from Texas Instruments (TI). The battery management system is designed to protect against safety issues like overcharge, over-discharge, or overheating. This system also enables the real pass through charging feature on the Power Station, you have everything you need to safely charge all of your gadgets and devices.

The 1000Wh capacity is enough to charge a smartphone more than 75 times, it can also power a laptop for more than 18 hours. There is enough power to keep a mini-fridge going for more than 14 hours and a 50-inch television for more than 8 hours. The device features a range of ports to charge all of your devices, this includes three AC plugs, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. There are also two DC ports and a 12v car port, so you have everything you need to meet all of your charging needs in one handy package.

Power Station Tera 1000 uses a patented 2-in-1 inverter with Bi-Fluxion technology

The device comes with 70mai’s 2-in-1 inverter technology that removes the need for a bulky adapter attached to the AC cable. This means that the power adapter that is normally attached to an AC cable has been integrated into the device. What this means is that it allow for a bi-directional flow of electricity, this allows for much more efficient charging and the device only generates around 30% of the heat that some of its leading competitor devices when they are working under the same conditions.

The device can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just two hours and it also comes with true pass through charging technology. Two hours for a portable power station is impressive, normally devices like this take considerably longer than this to charge. The true pass through technology means that you can use the Tera 1000 to charge your devices whilst it is being charged. This is a really handy feature as you can ensure that all of your devices along with the Power Station are charged and ready to go for your trip or your day out.

There is a wide range of options for recharging the Power Station Tera, you can use an AC wall outlet, a solar panel which is available with the Power Station, and even from a generator or a car outlet. This is one of the most flexible and user-friendly power solutions available today.

70mai’s industry pioneering mechanical structure protects the Power Station Tera

70mai have designed the Power Station Tera 1000 with flexibility in mind and you can charge an impressive 10 devices at the same time. The device comes with a galvanized steel framework and a unique 2 layer case design. 70mai has thought seriously about the durability of the device and has used an industry pioneering mechanical structure.

This ensures that the Power Station Tera is both durable and also drop-proof, the two-layer case design protects both the edges and the corners of the Power Station. It also features an industry-first aluminum heat sink and two additional built-in ventilation spaces, which are designed to provide faster and quieter cooling.

The new 70mai Power Station Tera is designed to be the ultimate battery backup, it can be used to provide you with power for all of your devices when you are away from home on a trip. It can also be an excellent backup solution if you have a power cut and can provide power for a wide range of gadgets and devices until your power is restored.

The Power Station Tera is available in Indiegogo with up to 40% off RRP

The new Power Station Tera 1000 is being funded on Indiegogo and there are several options available to back on the crowdfunding platform. Prices for this innovative power station start at $599 which is a saving of around 40% off the retail price of $999, this is for the Limited Super Early Bird.

There is also an early bird option which is just $649 and 70mai is also offering their new power station with a solar panel, this bundle is available for $819, the normal retail price of this bundle will be $1,268. You can also get a solar-powered bundle with two solar panels for just $845, this would normally cost $1,537.

You can find out more information about all of the funding options over at Indiegogo at the link below. The good news is that the project is already fully funded. 70mai will start to deliver the first units to backers in February of 2022.

Source Indiegogo

