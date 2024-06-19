Minimalistic compact Fractal Mood PC case

Fractal has unveiled its latest innovation, the Fractal Mood PC case, designed to streamline and enhance gaming setups. This low-volume case features a space-saving pillar design that minimizes the footprint on the desk, making it an ideal choice for gamers looking to optimize their workspace. The outer body is crafted with breathable fabric in a clean shape and color palette, ensuring it harmonizes seamlessly with any home decor.

Design and Build

The Fractal Mood PC case is designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. Its breathable fabric exterior not only looks sleek but also ensures optimal airflow. The clean shape and neutral color palette make it a versatile addition to any gaming station, blending effortlessly with various home interiors.

Easy Access and Installation

One of the standout features of the Fractal Mood PC case is its user-friendly design. The back panel can be easily popped out, allowing users to slide off the fabric-covered enclosure for full access to the interior. This makes the installation and maintenance of components a breeze. The case can accommodate graphics cards up to 325 mm in length, which can be connected using the included PCIe 4.0 riser cable.

Cooling and Performance

Effective cooling is crucial for any gaming setup, and the Fractal Mood PC case does not disappoint. It comes equipped with a 180 mm Dynamic fan at the top, which efficiently moves air up through the case. For those looking to build more ambitious cooling systems, the case is compatible with radiators up to 280 mm or CPU air coolers up to 114 mm in height.

Additional Features

The Fractal Mood PC case is packed with features that enhance its usability and performance:

Front-facing I/O panel with a USB Type C 20 Gbps port for fast and easy connectivity.

Tool-less removal of the exterior for hassle-free access to components.

Multiple tying points inside the case for neat and efficient cable routing.

Two accessible 2.5″ drive brackets with ball catchers and a mount for a 3.5″ drive.

Removable, magnet-fastened dust filter to keep the interior clean and dust-free.

Pricing and Availability

The Fractal Mood PC case is available for purchase through Fractal’s official website and authorized retailers. For the latest pricing and availability, potential buyers are encouraged to visit the company’s website or contact their local distributor.

The Fractal Mood PC case is a catalyst for those looking to optimize their gaming setup with a stylish, space-saving, and efficient solution. Its thoughtful design, effective cooling, and user-friendly features make it a top choice for gamers and PC enthusiasts alike.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming experience, exploring other Fractal products and accessories might be worthwhile. From advanced cooling solutions to high-performance components, Fractal offers a range of products designed to meet the needs of modern gamers. By choosing the Fractal Mood PC case, users can enjoy a streamlined, aesthetically pleasing, and high-performance gaming setup that stands out in both form and function.



