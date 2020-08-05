Azza Pyramid Mini 806 mini-ITX PC case €250

Azza has introduced a new mini ITX PC case they have created, taking the form of a four sided pyramid with tempered glass panel sides. The unique PC case will be available to purchase from November 2020 and will be priced at $295 or roughly €250.

“The AZZA PYRAMID MINI 806 transforms the conventional workspace into a show-stopping display. The luxurious aluminum exterior with four tempered glass side panels offers users an unrestricted 360-degree view of the components inside. The MINI 806 has a multi-level design that provides easy installation and upgrades when using any Mini-ITX motherboard setup. It is preinstalled with the 120mm Hurricane II digital RGB fan, with the option of adding a second 120mm radiator below the fan mount plate for additional cooling performance.”



Features of the pyramid PC case include :

-Dimensions : 435mm x 368mm x 368mm (H x W x D)

– Supports Up to 280mm long Video card (Horizontal)

– Available Fan Ports:

– 1x120mm Fan port in the Top

– (1x 120mm Hurricane II Digital RGB Fan included )

– Supports radiators up to 120mm on the Top

– Support SFX power supply only.

Source : TPU : Azza

