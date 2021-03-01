WYN PEN 1.0 minimalist pen machined from a single block of aluminium

Anyone searching for a new writing instrument may be interested in the WYN PEN 1.0 minimalist pen, constructed from machining a single block about the minium into a unique writing stylus. WYN Pen uses the readily available Fisher Space ballpoint refills enabling it to write in almost any orientation and on most surfaces. The sealed and pressurized body of the Fisher Space ballpoint refills enable the pen to write upside down, underwater and even in extreme temperature. It is made in the US and is very popular among the EDC community for its reliability and ultra smooth writing.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the WYN PEN 1.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the WYN PEN 1.0 minimalist pen project play the promotional video below.

“WYN Pen is the world’s most minimalist pen. Its distinctive split-body lets you view the internal bronze refill. Beautifully machined from a single block of aluminum, WYN Pen enhances your writing experience and will last a lifetime. Every detail is meticulously designed to enhance your writing experience. The slot contour fits comfortably under your fingers to provide a better grip. The cutout increases ventilation to reduce sweat.”

“The pen body is slightly bent to provide clamping force on the ink cartridge. If you press heavily when writing, the cartridge may slide back in a little. This is a good reminder for you to lighten the pressure.A recess is machined from the pen body. Simply hold the pen in the palm of your hand and press your finger into the recess to release the internal refill, then let gravity work for you. “

Length : 125 mm | 4.9 in

: 125 mm | 4.9 in Diameter : 10.0 mm | 0.39 in

: 10.0 mm | 0.39 in Weight : 15 gr | 0.53 oz. (20 gr | 0.7 oz. with Refill)

: 15 gr | 0.53 oz. (20 gr | 0.7 oz. with Refill) Material : 6061 T6 Aluminum

: 6061 T6 Aluminum Finish : Anodize

: Anodize Refill : Fisher Space PR Series

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the minimalist pen, jump over to the official WYN PEN 1.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

