Amazing dual piston miniature gasoline engine

Car enthusiasts, model makers and engineers are sure to enjoy this YouTube video showing the construction and building process for a dual piston miniature gasoline engine. The final video in the series shows how all the pieces are finally put together to create the awesome desktop miniature engine. The precise and meticulous craftsmanship has been repeated for a number of miniature engine builds two of which are included below for your viewing pleasure. To view all the videos from the channel and how each piece was created jump over to the Rocha KRG YouTube channel by following the link below.

Miniature gasoline engine

“The last video of this magnificent series has arrived. Today we finished our Boxer engine. And we do it big. This has been a magnificent project, with many headaches but a spectacular final result… Engine data: 4-stroke Boxer engine, otto cycle, 2 cylinders, 12.56cc, running on gasoline or glow fuel. I strongly wish you like it and enjoy it.”

Source : AB : YouTube





