New ASRock STX-1500 Mini-STX motherboard range introduced

ASRock has unveiled a new Tiger Lake mini-STX motherboard this week offering a 28W Tiger Lake processor and featuring four display outputs together with M.2 storage.Features of the ASRock STX-1500 Mini-STX motherboard in support for the Intel Tiger Lake-UP3 MCP Processor,2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM, Support Dual Channel up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz, 1 x M.2 (Key E, 2230) with PCIe x1 ,USB 2.0 and CNVi for Wireless and 1 x M.2 (Key B, 3052/3042/2280) with PCIe x1, USB 3.2, USB2.0 and SIM for 4G/5G.

“The ASRock STX-1500 Mini-STX motherboard range consists of three models: “STX-1500” equipped with Core i7-1185G7E, “STX- 1500M ” with Core i5-1145G7E, and “STX-1500V” with Core i3-1115G4E. Connectivity on the motherboard includes : 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 5 x USB 2.0, 1 x M.2 Key E, 1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key B, 2 x COM, 2 x SATA3, 1 x Intel 1 Gigabit LAN, 1 x Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN. Together with support for quadruple displays, 1 x LVDS, 1 x eDP 1.4, 4 x HDMI 2.0a, TPM 2.0 onboard”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official ASRock product page by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Fanless Tech : ASRock

