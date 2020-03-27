Mini Sidewalk Edition launches in the United States

Mini USA announced the new 2020 Mini Sidewalk Edition has launched the United States and will be on lots next month. It will land in the US as a Cooper S variant with an MSRP of $38,400. That price is in addition to the $850 destination and handling fee. While the base car has a six-speed manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is offered as a $1500 option.

The car will come in deep Laguna metallic or enigmatic black metallic with an anthracite Sidewalk soft top. The car includes standard LED fog lights and headlights along with a head-up display, comfort access keyless entry, power-folding mirrors, and more. It also features touchscreen navigation, heated front seats, storage package, and automatic climate control.

Power for the car is via a TwinPower turbo four-cylinder engine that makes 189 horsepower and 207 pounds-feet of torque The car will go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. The on-sale date will be April at dealerships across the United States.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals