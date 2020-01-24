Gamers interested in building their very own Raspberry Pi mini arcade cabinet, may be interested in this awesome project by Game-Makers. Full instructions on all the internal workings have been published to the Game Makers website and all the 3D printed files are available from Thingiverse.

The mini arcade cabinet is equipped with a 9.7 inch LCD and is powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC. To build your very own Raspberry Pi arcade cabinet jump over to the official tutorial page by following the link below.

“This time we pay homage to the legendary SEGA Aero City released in July 1988 in Japan, by transforming it into a “mini bartop” version.

We would like to thank Art’Cab for providing us with the “arcade” material and much more, as well as Atomic City for the excellent quality files which enabled us to make our stickers. We put all our heart into it, our goal being to make it as faithful as possible to the original.

Chassis is the largest part of the terminal, it is printed on an S5 in one piece which allows for a prettier finish, without fittings. It took more than 72 hours in 0.12 mm, but the result is quite satisfactory!” – Google Translated

Source: Adafruit : Thingiverse

