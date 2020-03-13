PIQO 1080p mini projector now only $399 (50% off)

The PiQO is a small pocket sized 1080p projector that measures just 2.25 inches square yet is capable of projecting a clear image up to 240 inches in size thanks to its 200 Ansi Lumens. “Whether it’s day or night, enjoy an HD viewing experience in stunning clarity” say it’s creators.

Fitted with a rechargeable internal battery the small projector is capable of providing five hours of video playback or 50 hours of music playback from a single charge and thanks to its fast charging technology can be charged from flat to provide 60 minutes of playback with just 15 minutes of charging.

“PIQO supports video formats up to 1080p HD for the sharpest picture you’ve ever seen from a projector. Invite the gang over to watch the big game at 240 inches or turn your favorite mobile game into an epic battle on the big screen. “

The PiQO projector is currently available at a 50% discount priced at $399 rather than the $799 recommended retail price, with free shipping included. “At up to 240 inches, PIQO can provide a screen over twice the size of even the biggest TVs and 10x the size of HD monitors. Bring your favorite sports matches and action movies to life in 240-inch HD glory.”

For more details and ordering jump over to the official PiQO projector website by following the link below. The small projector supports both iOS and Android devices and is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems allowing you to stream video direct from almost any device.

