Pfsense Box mini PC with 6 Gigabit Ethernet from $417

A new mini PC equipped with 6 Gigabit Ethernet ports has been recently launched powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and offering support for open source router, VPN, and firewall software. Enabling you to add a firewall or upgrade your existing network with a number of extra options depending on your preference.

Available in a variety of different configurations the barebones model is priced at $417 and is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon or AliExpress. Powered by an Intel Celeron 6305 processor or Core i5-1135G7 the mini PC is available with also available with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage if you would prefer a system that works straight out-of-the-box. The mini PC router also features a configuration with an optional 4G LTE and SIM card slot. The Fanless Tech website explains a little more :

Mini PC with 6 Gigabit Ethernet ports

HUNSN RS36a equipped with intel quad core i5 1135g7 processor, compatible with many freebsd based router systems, linux distros, or win.os supported, easy configuration and management, support intel aes new instructions

Compatibility, firewalls tested with pfsense, untangle, opnsense and other popular open-source software solutions

Compact aluminum, 12v power supply, with power cord, all use big brand memory and ssd/hdd with quality assurance, ready to run straight out of the box

Designed with 6 x lan, hdmi, com, 4 x usb3.0, rst, dc12v, size at 178 x 126 x 55mm

Quiet, fanless design silent 100%, 0.00db noise makes an ideal deployment in small offices

“While most pfSense hardware feature older processors, this particular system is powered by the brand new Tiger Lake i5-1135G7 (4C / 8T up to 4.2 GHz). PassMark suggests a solid CPU mark of 10,180. Most importantly, this intriguing piece of hardware features six Intel I211 GbE controllers for optimal stability. Storage options include one mSATA SSD and a 2.5” drive. Cooling-wise, the heat sink case is on the small side (178 x 126 x 55mm) but should be fine considering the low 15W TDP. “

Source : Liliputing : FanlessTech : CNX Software

