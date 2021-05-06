IBASE SBC IB953 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake mini pc for gaming and more

IBASE has this week unveiled its latest mini PC for gaming and more in the form of the SBC IB953 powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor, together with a 5G compatible M.2 3052 socket. Thanks to the inclusion of the Intel Core i7-1185G7 (IBASE model IB953AF-I7) the latest mini PC features Iris Xe (Xe-LP) graphics architecture. Supporting 96 EUs (Execution Units) which equals 768 cores and runs at 1.35 GHz, an increase of 250 MHz over the previous 11-gen graphics, providing up to twice the performance and improved power efficiency. The mini PC is also capable of connecting to four 4K HDR displays simultaneously thanks to the inclusion of 2x DisplayPort, eDP and LVDS.

Features of the IBASE 3.5″ SBC IB953 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake mini PC :

– Onboard 11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 / Celeron processor

– 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, Max.64 GB

– Supports 4x 4K displays (2x DisplayPort, eDP and 24-bit dual-channel LVDS)

– 2x Intel PCI-E GbE LAN

– 3x USB 2.0, 3x USB 3.1, 2x SATA III

– 3x M.2 sockets (B-Key/E-Key and M-Key, NVMe and CNVi supported)

– Watchdog timer, Digital I/O, TPM (2.0), 5G compatible

Source : IBASE

