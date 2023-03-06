AAEON UP Squared Pro 7000 mini PC with camera support

AAEON has this week released its third-generation UP Squared Pro series single board computer in the form of the UP Squared Pro 7000 mini PC. In a first for the UP Squared Pro product line, the UP Squared Pro 7000 supports MIPI CSI cameras via an FPC port, freeing up its two 2.5 GbE (Intel i226-IT) and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for other peripheral devices. AAEON has also enabled developers access to exceptional expansion from the dense, 4″ x 4″ (101.6 mm x 101.6 mm) board, with the same 40-pin GPIO header alongside M.2 E, M, and B Keys for CNVI, PCIe, and USB add-ons.

The UP Squared Pro 7000 mini PC also features onboard TPM 2.0, alongside OS support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows IoT Core, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Yocto 4. As well as support for the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit.

AAEON UP Squared Pro 7000 mini PC

“The first of these is that it is the world’s first industrial motherboard equipped with the Intel Core /Atom /N-Series processor platform (formerly Alder Lake-N), which offers 1.4x the CPU performance of the previous generation, alongside the benefit of supporting the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit. In addition, the board hosts 16 GB of onboard LPDDR5 4800 MHz system memory, doubling the bandwidth and data transfer speed of the previous model, while also increasing overall energy-efficiency.”

“Another change likely to attract vision-intensive application developers is the board’s improved display interface, which boasts HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.2 ports, along with DP 1.4a via USB Type-C to achieve three simultaneous 4K displays. Combining this with Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Generation Intel Processors makes the board an excellent base for bringing smart factory robotics and digital signage solutions to market.”

