Zotac ZBOX Nano Comet Lake mini PC officially announced

At CES 2020 this week Zotac as introduced a variety of new systems to its range of mini PC systems one of which is the new Zotac ZBOX C nano mini PC range featuring a CI662 nano equipped with a i7-10510U, the CI642 nano fitted with a i5-10210U and the CI622 nano powered by a i3-10110U.

“The ZOTAC ZBOX C Series instills silence in ever more powerful hardware. A Computex d&i award winning design, the fresh modern design takes on a two-tone color scheme to provide a timeless feel and more capable features to captivate the computing experience. The most powerful C Series unleashed and we’ve equipped it with passive-cooling hardware capable of handling up to a 25W TDP processor.”

“No moving parts add more life longevity and golden silence. The cooling hardware in the ZBOX C Series is completely fanless where 90% of the surface area is designed with open ventilation for maximum breathability. Patterned with nature’s strongest natural structure, the honeycomb has become synonymous with the ZBOX C Series design and silent computing. The most powerful passively cooled Mini PC is now equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ i7 processor. With an available HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, the all new ZBOX C Series is dual display ready. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics bring 4K @ 60Hz display resolutions in addition with H.265/HEVC Main10 profile in hardware with 10-bit colors. See more, with more clarity.”

Specifications of the Zotac ZBOX Comet Lake mini PC :

– 2 x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (up to 32GB)

– 1 x 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD / SSD slot

– 3-in-1 card reader (SD / SDHC / SDXC)

– 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Front)

– 4 x USB 3.1 (Rear)

– 1 x USB 3.0 (Front)

– 2 x Ethernet ports

– 1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to 3840×[email protected])

– 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096×[email protected])

– WiFi 802.11ac / Bluetooth 5.0

– 204mm x 129mm x 68mm

Source: Zotac : Fanless Tech

