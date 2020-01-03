As well as unveiling then you streamline mini PC in the form of the ZBOX Edge mini PC, Zotac has also unveiled their new mini gaming PC the Zotac Inspire Studio equipped with GeForce RTX Super graphics, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and more. Both of which are being showcased at this year’s CES 2020 technology show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“First up will be an exclusive look at the all-new series, Inspire Studio, a dedicated line for Creators of media and entertainment such as videos, stunning vivid photos, and more. Dressed in white, Inspire Studio is a uniquely identifiable, compact and power dense system complete with a desktop-sized ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX SUPER™ graphics card paired with a 65W 8-core Intel® Core™ i7 processor. With 32GB DDR4 memory, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, a 2TB HDD, WiFi 6 and dual Ethernet connectivity, and ready to go with Windows 10 Pro, the professional-class system enables creators to accelerate their creative workflow in today’s most-used creative applications.”

Specifications of the Zotac Inspire Studio mini gaming PC include :

– Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX Super graphics

– 65 watt 9th-gen Intel Core i7 octa-core processor

– 32GB DDR4 memory

– 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD

– 2TB HDD

– 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

– 1 x HDMI 2.0b

– Killer WiFi 6

– Killer Gigabit Ethernet

Source: Liliputing : Zotac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals