One GX1 mini laptop pre-orders start June 29th

Later this month One Netbook we’ll start taking pre-orders for their new range of laptop systems, opening the doors on June 29th 2020 outside of China, with shipping expected to start sometime during August 2020. The mini laptop computer is already available to pre-order throughout China priced at around $785 for the One GX1 mini laptop although this price is expected to drop a little when pre-ordering opens further afield. Although nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Specifications of the One GX1 mini laptop :
7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS
Intel Core i5-10210Y
Intel UHD (24 EU)
8GB LPDDR3 or 16GB LPDDR3
256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD
WiFi 6, Bluetooth + optional Netcom 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card)
12,000 mAh
5V/9V/12V/15V
RGB backlit
Detachable, wireless
Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks
Aluminum
173mm x 136mm x 21mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″)
623 grams
~$620 (in China)
Specifications of the One GX Pro mini laptop :
7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS
Intel Tiger Lake-Y
Intel Iris Plus (96 EU)
8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X
256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD
WiFi 6, Bluetooth + optional Netcom 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card)
USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD
12,000 mAh
5V/9V/12V/15V
RGB backlit
Detachable, wireless
Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks
Aluminum
173mm x 136mm x 21mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″)
623 grams
