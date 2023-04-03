BlackBerry Q20 mini keyboard with trackpad

If you are searching for a mini keyboard for your next project you might be interested in a new piece of kit from Solder Party now available to purchase on Tindie priced at just $30. The compact keyboard is perfect for a wide variety of applications and can be used as an input device to your existing PC, tablet or phone and is constructed using one’s iconic BlackBerry Q20 thumb keyboard with a custom printed circuit board.

The board uses the Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU to poll the keyboard and trackpad and put the key press information into a FIFO. You can use the I2C interface to read the FIFO, reconfigure the chip, and change the keyboard backlight. In addition to that, the board also has a USB Type-C socket, and when connected to a desktop computer (Windows/Linux/MacOS), a smartphone (iOS/Android), or a SBC (Raspberry Pi, etc), it enumerates as a USB HID Keyboard and Mouse combination.

BlackBerry Q20 mini keyboard

“A BB Q20 Keyboard in USB/PMOD/Qwiic format with a injection molded clear plastic case. This is the evolution of our previous BBQ10 PMOD board. We took all the feedback from that board and improved on the design in every way. We added a Qwiic/Stemma QT connector, we added USB HID support, we changed to a Q20 keyboard, which gave us four extra buttons, and the optical trackpad that works as a USB HID Mouse. And we decided to put the whole thing into a custom-designed injection molded clear plastic case for better usability and durability, as well as that retro 90s look.”

Source : Tindie : Liliputing





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals