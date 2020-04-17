LifeProof WAKE iPhone case constructed from recycled ocean plastic

Lifeproof has launched a new range of smartphone cases constructed from recycled ocean plastic. The WĀKE iPhone cases are now available to purchase in a variety of different colors offering a sustainable iPhone case made from salvaged fishing gear and made up of over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the $40 iPhone cases.

“As a brand, LifeProof is diving headfirst to reduce the amount of virgin plastic produced and help prevent plastics from reaching the ocean starting with WĀKE, which features at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic sourced from commercial fishing equipment like ropes and nets.

With LifeProof’s new charitable-giving program, LifeProof will donate a dollar to one of three leading water charities with the purchase of every LifeProof case. All the customer needs to do is register their case at lifeproof.com/makewaves. The three charities, Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance and American Rivers, share LifeProof’s vision of a world with clean water for all.”

Features of the WĀKE iPhone cases :

– LifeProof’s slimmest, single-piece case ever

– Designed from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic sourced from commercial fishing equipment like ropes and nets

– The resulting polypropylene is both strong and durable

– Drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters)

– Features a raised, beveled edge to help protect the screen

Source : Lifeproof : 9to5Mac

