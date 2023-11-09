Mini John Cooper Works Countryman unveiled

Mini has unveiled its latest John Cooper car, the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman, the car comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower and it comes with 400 Nm of torque.

The John Cooper Works Countryman comes with a 0 to 62 time of just 5.4 seconds and it has a top speed of 155 miles per hour, the car features a sporty design and it comes with ALL4 all-wheel drive.

The John Cooper Works Countryman embodies a unique combination of style, power and a sense of adventure. With its powerful 300 hp engine and sporty design, it is the perfect companion for anyone looking for something special”, says Stefanie Wurst, head of the MINI brand.

The new design is characterised by an upright and minimalist silhouette, through which the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman exudes a sense of adventure, versatility and reliability. The John Cooper Works logo has also been redesigned with a modern, clearcut look. For the first time, the logo is being used on the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman in the classic black, red, and white colour scheme.

You can find out more information about the new Mini John Cooper Works car over at the Mini website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or availability.

Source Mini



