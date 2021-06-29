Axiomtek MANO540 SBC Comet Lake Mini ITX motherboard

Axiomtek has launched a new Mini ITX motherboard this week powered by the FCLGA1200 10th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor range, also known as Comets Lake CPUs. The motherboard supports two 260-pin DDR4-2933, 2666, 2400 SO-DIMM sockets enabling you to install up to 64 GB of RAM. Measuring just 17 cm² the motherboard is perfect for small PC builds and the MANO540 motherboard has been specifically designed for demanding applications such as edge computing. The MANO54 is equipped with a variety of I/O connections, including two Gigabit LANs with Intel Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel Ethernet Connection i219-LM, two USB 3.2 Gen1, 5 x USB 2.0, RS-232/422/485 with +5/+12V power, one RS-232 and one HD Codec audio.

The industrial-grade Mini-ITX motherboard features two SATA-600 connectors and one optional M.2 Key B 2242/2280/3042/3052 for additional storage and also features a watchdog timer and hardware monitoring, as well as offering Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) for optimum security so will be perfect for a Windows 11 mini PC build, making it ideal for industrial automation and other infotainment driven applications.

“Axiomtek’s MANO540 supports ubiquitous high-speed data transfer interfaces, including PCIe 3.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 and SATA-600. It also features one M.2 Key B slot for USB 3.2 interface 5G module. The expansion is provided by one PCIe x16, one M.2 Key E slot and one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for wireless devices such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth,” said Kenny Lin, the product manager of the Product Planning Division at Axiomtek. “This industrial motherboard is integrated with Intel integrated Gfx graphics engine with UHD 4K resolution and provides rapid video acceleration and dual-view capability through the DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0 and VGA. Axiomtek also offers the ECM500, an industrial chassis designed for the MANO540 to help shorten the time to market.”

For full specifications on the Axiomtek MANO540 SBC Mini ITX motherboard jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Axiomtek

