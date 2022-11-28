AxiomTek MANO561 mini-ITX LGA1700 motherboard

Axiomtek has this month unveiled a new mini-ITX LGA1700 motherboard in the form of the MANO561 powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Intel Pentium Gold or Intel Celeron processors (up to 65 W) with the Intel H610 chipset. The motherboard features dual 260-pin DDR4-3200/2666/2400 SO-DIMM sockets with a total capacity of 64 GB with Intel UHD graphics offers triple displays with two HDMI ports, one LVDS port, and one VGA port. A mini ITX motherboard is a great choice for building a small form factor PC.

It’s also a great option if you’re looking to save space, or if you want to build a powerful gaming PC that doesn’t take up a lot of room. Other features of the AxiomTek MANO561 include : LGA1700 12th gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor (Alder Lake-S), 2 DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 64 GB memory, 1 PCIe x16, and 1 M.2 Key E, 1 M.2 Key B, 1 Full-size mini-PCIe slot, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 and 5 USB 2.0, 2.5 GbE LAN and 4 COM ports, 12 to 24 V DC power in and a single SATA-600

“Less but more, the MANO561 with a 20 mm I/O height is a perfect solution for a space-constrained environment and having solid computing performance in the meantime. Worth to mention, its multiple displays support, abundant I/O interfaces and wide input voltage allow users to fulfill adequate AI application in various needs, such as industrial automation, medical, digital signage, and self-service kiosks,” said Kenny Lin, the product manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “Moreover, we have the capability to assist with any customer’s industrial integration requirements and achieve fast time to market.”

MANO561 mini-ITX LGA1700 motherboard

“Axiomtek—a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the MANO561, a high-performance thin Mini-ITX motherboard built with LGA1700 socket for the 12th generation Intel Core processors (codename: Alder Lake-S). Aside from superior compute performance, this low-profile embedded motherboard delivers high-speed connectivity with flexible I/O, impressive graphics in support of triple displays, and high reliability by 12 V-24 V wide-range DC power to bridge the next-gen AIoT applications.”

Source : AxiomTek





