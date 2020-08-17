Advantech AIMB-233 15W mini-ITX motherboard

Advantech has unveiled a new industrial-grade “THIN” Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an 8th Gen. Intel Core processor, features diverse I/O ports, and utilizing an optimized thermal solution to offer a fanless design for silent applications.

The Advantech AIMB-233 mini-ITX motherboard features multiple high-speed I/O — including 8 USB ports (1x type C USB 3.1, 3x USB 3.1, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0), 2x SATA III, PCIe x1, 1x M.2 M-Key, and 1x M.2 E-key (optional full-size MiniPCIe) — to consolidate legacy and modern peripheral devices on a motherboard. Additionally, this motherboard has 8-bit digital programmable I/O, 6x COM ports (one port for RS-232/422/485), and a 2W dual-channel audio amplifier.

“AIMB-233 is further equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that deliver up to 1000 Mbps of bandwidth for two network segment applications. These features allow AIMB-233 to support a wide range of peripherals and network connections in a myriad of applications.

The fanless design reduces time-to-market for system integrators. This motherboard provides powerful and stable computing performance during wide temperature range working condition in harsh environments (-20 ~ 70 °C/-4 ~ 158 °F). Additionally, its 12-24V DC-in feature accommodates flexible system power designs for medical and industrial automation applications.”

Features of the AIMB-233

– Equipped with 8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i / Celeron mobile processors

– Dual channel DDR4-2400 260-pin SODIMM up to 32 GB

– 8x USB, 2x SATA III, 6x COM, 1x M.2 M-key/8-bit GPIO, 1x M.2 E-key

– Triple display by Type C Alt. + HDMI + LVDS (or eDP*)

– FCC/CB Class B Certified and ESD level 4 (Contact 8 KV)

– 12~24V DC power input

– Pre-installed WISE-DeviceOn software for remote monitoring and management

Source : Fanless Tech : PB

