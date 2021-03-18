Geeky Gadgets

PCB Mini Hot Plate Preheater now available from Adafruit

Mini Hot Plate PreheaterAdafruit has this week announced the arrival of the Mini Hot Plate Preheater with USB C Power Supply priced at just under $120 offering the perfect solution for warming up small PCBs for desoldering or rework.

Mini Hot Plate Preheater

“While you could have a full-blown (pun intended) hot air rework station, this lil’ preheater is a fast and portable option. Takes approximately 150 seconds to go from room temperature to 300ºC. The mini-tower shape controller comes with an OLED display and two A and B buttons on the back. There’s also an LED that changes color as the temperature rises. Other smart modes are included, such as preset temperature, tilt protection, power wake-up, and automatic sleep.”

Included in the box :

– MHP30 Controller and Hot Plate
– Silicone USB C Cable
– USB C High Current / Voltage Power Supply with US Plugs
– EU Plug Adapter
– Safety Instructions including updating firmware information

 

Source : Adafruit

