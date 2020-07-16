Razer Huntsman Mini 60 percent gaming keyboard

Razer has introduced a new mini gaming keyboard the form of the Razer Huntsman Mini, offering a 60% form factor gaming keyboard available with both Clicky switches priced at $120 or €130 depending on your location as well as Linear Switches priced at $130 or €140. The Clicky gaming keyboard as already available to purchase from Razer and authorised retailers and the Linear version will be available next month during August 2020.

Designed for greater durability, the keycaps on this 60% gaming keyboard have a premium, textured quality that’ll never degrade to a shiny finish or have their labelling wear off with intense use says Razer. The Razer Huntsman lets you take your settings anywhere by storing and allowing you to activate up to 5 keyboard profiles without the need for software, and personalize it further with a preloaded suite of Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects.

– Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all your LAN parties and tournaments. A cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay.

– The casing on this 60% gaming keyboard is robust enough to withstand long hours of intense, regular use and has a clean matte finishing.

– Enjoy greater immersion with dynamic lighting effects that occur as you game on over 150 Chroma-integrated titles such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more.

Features of the Razer Huntsman Mini :

Razer Optical Switches – with Clicky or Linear options

100 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

Standard Bottom Row Layout

Aluminium construction

60% Compact form factor

Detachable USB-C Braided Fiber Cable

Hybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profiles

Onboard lighting presets

Individually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable color options

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

