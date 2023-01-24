Mini Electric customers to get free home charger in the UK

Mini has announced that Mini Electric customers will get a free home charger when they purchase a new Mini EV in the UK.

This new offer will be available for Mini Electric customers who buy an EV between the 1st of January 2023 and the 31st of March 2023.

Available to all MINI Electric orders from 1 January to 31 March 2023 inclusive, the offer gives customers access to a complimentary Pod Point home charger and installation, for easier, more efficient charging at home. After home installation by an expert, the home charger offers three times more efficient charging than a standard main plug and boosts the battery from 0-80% in just three hours.

Customers will also have access to the handy Pod Point App, allowing them to view their charging activity, track costs, view charging history and schedule charging for off-peak hours, when tariffs are typically cheaper.

The offer is valid for all MINI Electric orders placed by 31 March, and includes vehicles bought via Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Personal Contract Hire (PCH). For those customers who already have a home charger, a £750 deposit contribution is offered.

You can find out more details about this new wall charger for Mini EVs over at the Mini website at the link below.

Source BMW





