Mini Cooper S Resolute Edition in Enigmatic Black launched

Mini has launched a new version of its Mini Cooper S, the Mini Cooper S Resolute Edition in Enigmatic Black, we have already seen a range of these new unique versions of the Cooper S.

The Cooper S Resolute Edition in Enigmatic Black gets a range of upgrades over the standard car, the car comes with a 2.o liter four-cylinder engine that produces 178 horsepower.

The exclusive design and equipment features of the Resolute Edition particularly highlight the characteristic features of the MINI 3-door – expressive design, inspiring driving pleasure, premium quality and individual style. As of now, the new bodycolor Enigmatic Black with its mysterious aura underscores the self-confident appearance of the MINI Cooper S in the Resolute Edition (fuel consumption combined: 6.6 – 6.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 151 – 140 g/km according to WLTP).

The MINI 3-door is the original in the premium segment of small cars. The classic body concept of the MINI Cooper S emphasizes the Resolute Edition with a clear commitment to the brand’s historic roots. The design features typical of MINI, such as the surrounds of the headlights, taillights and radiator grille, as well as the edition-specific hood stripes, are finished in Resolute Bronze and feature the “RESOLUTE” lettering. The roof and mirror caps are optionally available in black as well as Enigmatic Black or can provide an exciting contrast in Pepper White.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Cooper S Resolute Edition in Enigmatic Black at the Mini website below.

Source Mini





