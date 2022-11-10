Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition launched

Mini announced last month that it would be launching some new special edition models in November, one of those has just launched, the Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition.

The new Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition comes with a new black paint finish and it a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The interior with seating for five and a generous, variable stowage volume that can be expanded from 360 to up to 1250 liters characterize the versatile functionality of the MINI Cooper S Clubman. The Untold Edition pairs the everyday practicality of the special model with stylish sportiness. The new Midnight Black paint finish characterizes the body along with the design of the front and rear aprons inspired by the John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit. Framed by the black band along the wheel arches, the new bodycolor enhances the strong character expression of the shooting-brake design. The four-cylinder gasoline engine with 131 kW/178 hp accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.

The sportiness of the MINI Cooper S Clubman in the Untold Edition is underscored by the five narrow Sport Stripes arranged parallel to one another and running centrally across the hood and roof. The graphic stripe pattern is one of the specific features of the Untold Edition. It also adorns the side scuttles, the logo projection emitted from the exterior mirrors and the door sill trims in the paint finish Refined Brass.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition over at the Mini website at the link below.

Source Mini



