This Week on Xbox features Minecraft Dungeons, Mortal Kombatt 11 and more

Major Nelson has released a new This Week On Xbox episode celebrating the launch of the new and highly anticipated Minecraft Dungeons. As well as a look at the upcoming new content in the form of the newly updated Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves, together with Mortal Kombatt 11: Aftermath, and more.

Minecraft Dungeons lets you fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Up to four friends can play together, or you can brave the dungeons alone. Battle new-and-nasty mobs across action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager!

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals