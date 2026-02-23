Forget Oculink : Mind Graphics 2 Dock Uses RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and a Built-In 350W Power Supply

The Kados Mind Pro, paired with the Mine Graphics 2 dock, introduces a new approach to portable computing by using the Mind Link PCIe 5.0 X4 interface for high-speed data transfer. As detailed by ETA Prime, this setup combines the power of Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor with the flexibility of desktop-class graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU. The dock’s integrated 350W power supply and extensive connectivity options, including USB 4 and multi-display support, make it a practical solution for users who need performance without sacrificing portability.

In this deep dive, you’ll learn how the Kados Mind Pro handles demanding workloads like AI model training and video editing with its 16-core processor and up to 96GB of RAM, as well as how the dock enhances gaming performance with benchmark results for titles like Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, we’ll explore the system’s compact design, magnetic locking mechanism, and features like sleep mode and fingerprint security that improve usability. Whether you’re a professional, gamer, or researcher, this guide will help you understand how this system adapts to diverse computing needs.

Kados Mind Pro: A Compact Powerhouse

The Kados Mind Pro is built around the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, a 16-core, 16-thread CPU designed to handle high-performance tasks with ease. With support for up to 96GB of RAM, it ensures seamless multitasking, making it suitable for demanding workloads such as video editing, AI model training, and software development. The integrated Intel ARC B390 iGPU provides reliable graphics performance for lighter tasks, making sure functionality even when the dock is not connected.

Its compact design enhances portability, allowing users to carry it effortlessly between locations. A sleep mode feature enables quick transitions between workspaces, making it an ideal choice for professionals who require flexibility. Whether you’re working remotely or in an office, the Kados Mind Pro delivers consistent performance in a portable form factor.

Mine Graphics 2 Dock: Desktop-Class Graphics in a Portable Package

The Mine Graphics 2 dock transforms the Kados Mind Pro into a high-performance workstation or gaming rig. Equipped with the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU featuring 16GB of GDDR7B VRAM and a 180W TGP, it delivers desktop-class graphics capabilities for demanding applications. The proprietary Mind Link PCIe 5.0 X4 connection achieves data transfer speeds of up to 128 GT/s, far surpassing traditional interfaces like Thunderbolt.

The dock also integrates a 350W power supply, eliminating the need for external power bricks and simplifying your setup. Its extensive connectivity options include:

USB-C (10Gbps) and USB 3.2 ports for versatile peripheral connections

USB 4 (40Gbps) for high-speed data transfer

HDMI and DisplayPort for multi-display support

Ethernet, SD card reader, and an audio jack for additional functionality

This wide array of ports ensures compatibility with a variety of devices, enhancing usability across gaming, professional, and creative applications. The dock’s compact design and integrated features make it a practical solution for users seeking desktop-level performance in a portable package.

This PCIe 5.0 eGPU Dock Changes Everything

Performance Highlights: AI and Gaming Excellence

The combination of the Kados Mind Pro and the Mine Graphics 2 dock delivers outstanding performance in both AI and gaming scenarios. For AI workloads, the system efficiently handles large models such as Nvidia’s Neotron 3 Nano, making it ideal for tasks like video prompt generation, natural language processing, and model testing. Its ability to process complex computations quickly ensures high productivity for researchers and developers.

In gaming, the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU provides impressive performance at high resolutions and settings. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities:

Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1440p Ultra: ~74 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p Ultra: ~67 FPS

Black Myth: Wukong and Borderlands 4 with DLSS optimizations for enhanced visuals and performance

The system’s 3DMark Time Spy score of 15,543 places it among the top performers in its class, making it a strong contender for gamers and professionals alike. Whether you’re exploring expansive virtual worlds or running intensive simulations, this system delivers smooth and reliable performance.

Enhanced Features for a Better Experience

The Mind Pro and its dock come equipped with features designed to enhance usability and convenience. Dual stereo speakers and built-in microphones provide clear audio for gaming, video calls, or media consumption. A fingerprint sensor ensures secure and hassle-free Windows login, while customizable LED lighting allows users to personalize their setup to match their preferences.

Firmware updates are managed through the intuitive Mind application, making sure that your system remains optimized and up to date. These features, combined with the system’s robust hardware, create a user experience that is both efficient and enjoyable.

Versatility Across Use Cases

The versatility of the Kados Mind Pro and Mine Graphics 2 dock makes it suitable for a wide range of applications. As an AI workstation, it excels in processing complex models, generating outputs efficiently, and supporting research and development tasks. For gamers, it offers smooth performance at high resolutions and settings, making sure an immersive experience that rivals traditional desktop setups.

Its portable design, combined with the docking capability, also makes it an excellent choice for professionals who need a powerful yet transportable computing solution. Whether you’re editing videos, designing 3D models, or managing large datasets, this system adapts to your needs with ease.

Design and Usability: Seamless Integration

The Mind Pro’s design prioritizes portability and user convenience. A magnetic and mechanical locking mechanism ensures a secure connection between the mini PC and the dock, providing stability during use. The compact form factor eliminates the need for bulky external components, making it easy to carry and set up in different environments.

Transitioning between portable and docked modes is seamless, allowing users to adapt their setup to various scenarios effortlessly. Whether you’re working at a desk or on the go, the system’s design ensures that you can maintain productivity and performance without compromise.

Redefining Portable Computing

The Kados Mind Pro and Mine Graphics 2 dock represent a new benchmark in portable computing. By combining innovative hardware with a proprietary PCIe 5.0 interface, this system delivers exceptional performance for AI, gaming, and professional applications. Its compact design, extensive connectivity options, and user-friendly features make it a compelling choice for anyone seeking a high-performance, versatile computing solution.

Whether you’re tackling complex AI models, enjoying immersive gaming, or managing professional workloads, the Kados Mind Pro and its dock are designed to meet your needs with efficiency and ease. This system is not just a tool, it’s a reliable companion for those who demand the best in portable computing.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



