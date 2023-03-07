NanoFoamer PRO hands-free milk foamer

Coffee connoisseurs and those looking to make a quick yet perfect foamy milk coffee might be interested in the new NanoFoamer PRO a state-of-the-art hands-free milk foamer now available via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1200 backers with still 29 days remaining and has been designed to provide an easy way to create microfoam at the touch of a button.

“The NanoFoamer PRO is a first-of-its-kind appliance for preparing premium microfoam milk at home. It’s the easiest and most satisfying way to create premium textured foam. And it does it all by itself in the same amount of time it takes you to pull an espresso. What more could one possibly ask for?”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Getting deliciously smooth microfoam couldn’t be easier. Start by adding milk to your chosen flow controller and select your desired program. Finally, pour your latte art and enjoy your coffee! Whether you’re a Piccolo devotee, a Mocha fan, or a Latte lover, we’ve got you covered. NanoFoamer PRO delivers cafe-grade microfoam for your coffee of choice.”

Hands-free milk foamer

“If you haven’t yet tried pouring latte art, you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s tremendously fun, challenging, rewarding, and a great way to wow friends and light up your social media. But the biggest barrier to entry has always been the creation of silky and malleable microfoam milk. Without it, you can’t even attempt a pattern. But with NanoFoamer PRO, the floodgates are now wide open! Everyone can turn their morning coffee into a masterpiece.”

With the assumption that the NanoFoamer PRO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the NanoFoamer PRO hands-free milk foamer project view the promotional video below.

“To help you along, we’re giving every backer access to our latte art Master Class taught by two-time champion Lance Hedrick. The things he can do with microfoam will make your jaw drop! See for yourself. It starts by pre-heating the milk to a given temperature while mixing slowly. Then ratchets up to dizzying speeds to incorporate air into the milk. Finally, it slows down to find the perfect balance by pulling down and pulverizing the incorporated bubbles through our ingenious spinning NanoScreens.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the hands-free milk foamer, jump over to the official NanoFoamer PRO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





