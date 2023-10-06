Midjourney Personality Tuning, upscalers and more new features

The development team at Midjourney have revealed more details about what they are working on and what we can expect to be rolled out to Midjourney in the near future. New features that have been discussed, are the highly anticipated Midjourney upscalers. That will allow you to easily increase the size and pixel density of your AI art creations. Enabling you to print them off for interior design applications and more.

The Midjourney website and image creation technologies have been discussed, with a host of new features and improvements on the horizon. The team has been working tirelessly on both short-term and long-term projects, with the former set to be completed in the next two weeks and the latter in approximately six weeks.

The first phase of the website redesign is currently underway, with a primary focus on enhancing search functionality and speed. This phase is a crucial step in the overall development plan, as it aims to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient browsing experience. The second phase of the redesign, however, is still under discussion. The team is debating whether to initially launch without social features for super users or to wait until all social features are fully developed and integrated.

In terms of image creation, this aspect of the platform is currently ahead of the social features development. The team is exploring potential future developments, which may include organizational features in a possible third phase of the website redesign.

Personality tuning

In the short term, the team is developing a new upscaler and style personalization feature. The style personalization feature is particularly exciting, as it will allow users to create unique versions of Midjourney that can generate images that are currently impossible to create with just prompts. This feature will provide users with a greater degree of creative freedom and customization.

In addition, the team is considering the introduction of custom personality tests. These tests would allow users to tune the style for specific projects, further enhancing the platform’s customization capabilities. These tests may also be shareable, adding a social element to the platform.

Midjourney upcoming features

Midjourney upscaling

The team is currently testing two different upscalers, one more conservative than the other. The goal is to make these upscalers work in multiple resolutions, providing users with a range of options to suit their specific needs. One of the upscalers is being developed to redo the entire image, potentially fixing any imperfections and enhancing the overall quality of the image. These upscalers have been tested up to 3K by 3K resolution, with a 2K by 2K version also in the works.

Midjourney 6

Looking ahead, version six of the platform is expected to be a significant upgrade from version five. This new version will introduce new technology and capabilities, further enhancing the user experience and the platform’s overall functionality.

While 3D features are not expected to be introduced in the next two months, the team is hopeful that they may be launched before the end of the year. A light video feature may also be introduced, adding another dimension to the platform’s capabilities.

In terms of funding, revenue from yearly subscriptions is being used to purchase servers. This investment will help to ensure the platform’s stability and performance, providing users with a reliable and efficient service. The team is also excited about the potential of new GPUs, which could further enhance the platform’s capabilities.

The future looks bright for the Midjourney website and image creation technology. With a host of new features and improvements in the pipeline, users can look forward to a more streamlined, customizable, and creative experience. Whether you’re a super user or a casual browser, there’s something to look forward to in the coming months and as always we will keep you up to speed on any new developments or announcements.



