25 Stunning Midjourney 7 Painting Styles : SREF Styles

What if you could channel the essence of centuries-old art movements or surreal dreamscapes with just a few clicks? Midjourney v7’s latest update introduces a stunning collection of 25 painterly style references, designed to transform your digital prompts into breathtaking works of art. From the serene elegance of Classical Chinese Ink Wash to the bold drama of Crimson Wash Silhouettes, these styles aren’t just tools—they’re gateways to entirely new creative dimensions. Whether you’re an artist seeking fresh inspiration or a storyteller aiming to evoke rich cultural narratives, this curated set of styles promises to elevate your projects with unparalleled depth and texture.

Thaeyne explains how these painterly styles can unlock new possibilities for your creative work. You’ll discover how to infuse your visuals with the timeless sophistication of historical art or the vibrant energy of modern aesthetics. Each style is more than a visual effect—it’s a lens through which you can shape mood, tell stories, and captivate your audience. From nostalgic sepia landscapes to ethereal, dreamlike forests, these styles offer something for every artistic vision. Let’s uncover how this toolkit can transform your creative process and inspire your next masterpiece.

Midjourney 7 Paint Styles

The Significance of Painterly Styles

These paint styles in Midjourney v7 are crafted to emulate the essence of both historical and modern art forms. They provide the tools to create visuals ranging from classical sophistication to surreal modernity. These styles are categorized to highlight their defining features and practical applications, offering a structured approach to artistic exploration.

Rich Textures and Cultural Narratives

These Midjourmey 7 SREF styles draw inspiration from historical and cultural art traditions, adding depth and authenticity to your storytelling.

Crimson Wash Silhouettes: Featuring bold textures and Japanese-inspired compositions, this style is ideal for creating moody, atmospheric visuals with a dramatic edge.

Featuring bold textures and Japanese-inspired compositions, this style is ideal for creating moody, atmospheric visuals with a dramatic edge. Antiqu Scroll Ink Montage: With its aged parchment aesthetic, this style enhances historical or cultural narratives, making it perfect for storytelling rooted in the past.

With its aged parchment aesthetic, this style enhances historical or cultural narratives, making it perfect for storytelling rooted in the past. Classical Chinese Ink Wash: Reflecting traditional East Asian artistry, this style is well-suited for serene landscapes and cultural fantasy themes.

Reflecting traditional East Asian artistry, this style is well-suited for serene landscapes and cultural fantasy themes. Elegant Oriental Landscape Painting: Combining vintage Asian woodblock prints with surreal elements, this style offers a unique blend of tradition and imagination for creative projects.

25 Midjourney 7 SREF Styles for paint Effects

Vivid and Surreal Imagery

For projects requiring vibrant, otherworldly visuals, these styles deliver striking and imaginative results.

Crimson Azure Digital Canvas: Saturated and ethereal, this style is perfect for crafting surreal or fantasy settings with a dreamlike quality.

Saturated and ethereal, this style is perfect for crafting surreal or fantasy settings with a dreamlike quality. Dreamlike Luminescent Forest Painting: Evoking serenity and wonder, this style excels in creating magical twilight scenes that captivate the viewer.

Evoking serenity and wonder, this style excels in creating magical twilight scenes that captivate the viewer. Monochrome Pastel Realism: Combining surreal tones with candy-colored palettes, this style is ideal for avant-garde and fashion-forward projects.

Combining surreal tones with candy-colored palettes, this style is ideal for avant-garde and fashion-forward projects. Vivid Painterly Collage: With dramatic, baroque energy, this style is perfect for bold editorial or fantastical themes that demand attention.

Classic and Ornate Elegance

These styles channel the timeless beauty of historical art, making them ideal for traditional or period-inspired visuals.

Ochre Umber Oil Glaze: Inspired by Renaissance art, this style is well-suited for historical fiction and classical themes, adding a touch of grandeur.

Inspired by Renaissance art, this style is well-suited for historical fiction and classical themes, adding a touch of grandeur. Ivory Gold Oil Painting: This ornate style brings storybook elegance to fairy tales and high fantasy visuals, enhancing their charm.

This ornate style brings storybook elegance to fairy tales and high fantasy visuals, enhancing their charm. Antique Scroll Watercolor: Whimsical and dense, this style is perfect for fantasy narratives or children’s media, offering a playful yet sophisticated aesthetic.

Whimsical and dense, this style is perfect for fantasy narratives or children’s media, offering a playful yet sophisticated aesthetic. Sepia Inkwash Landscape: Nostalgic and warm, this style enhances romantic or period storytelling with its timeless appeal.

Modern and Minimalist Aesthetics

For contemporary projects, these styles provide clean, vibrant, and calming visuals that resonate with modern sensibilities.

Soft Hued Digital Impressionism: Vibrant and modern, this style is ideal for editorial or branding projects that require a fresh and dynamic look.

Vibrant and modern, this style is ideal for editorial or branding projects that require a fresh and dynamic look. Modern Minimalist Landscape Painting: Light and minimalist, this style creates serene and understated visuals, perfect for contemporary themes.

Light and minimalist, this style creates serene and understated visuals, perfect for contemporary themes. Minimalist Sumi Landscape: Inspired by Japanese sumi techniques, this meditative style is elegant and refined, offering a tranquil aesthetic.

Naturalistic and Photorealistic Styles

These styles focus on realism and natural beauty, making them suitable for grounded and emotionally resonant projects.

Misty River Dawn: A melancholic ink wash style, this is perfect for introspective or poetic visuals that evoke a sense of calm and reflection.

A melancholic ink wash style, this is perfect for introspective or poetic visuals that evoke a sense of calm and reflection. Naturalistic Plain Air Realism: With photographic clarity, this style is ideal for nature-themed or grounded sci-fi projects, capturing the essence of the natural world.

With photographic clarity, this style is ideal for nature-themed or grounded sci-fi projects, capturing the essence of the natural world. Golden Hour Cinematic Realism: Featuring warm, cinematic lighting, this style enhances emotional storytelling with a realistic and evocative touch.

Playful and Vibrant Energy

For lighthearted or retro-inspired projects, these styles bring a cheerful and dynamic energy to your visuals.

Pastel Aqua Wash Watercolor: Retro and cheerful, this style is perfect for vintage or playful illustrations that exude charm and nostalgia.

Retro and cheerful, this style is perfect for vintage or playful illustrations that exude charm and nostalgia. Dreamy Pastel Watercolor Scenery: Vibrant and sunlit, this style suits romantic or travel-themed visuals, adding a sense of warmth and adventure.

Vibrant and sunlit, this style suits romantic or travel-themed visuals, adding a sense of warmth and adventure. Vibrant Textured Watercolor: Playful and textile-like, this style works well for lifestyle branding or retro designs, offering a lively and engaging aesthetic.

Expanding Creative Horizons

These excellent paint styles for Midjourney 7 unlock a vast array of creative possibilities. Whether your goal is to evoke nostalgia, explore cultural aesthetics, or craft surreal fantasy worlds, these tools allow you to tailor your projects to specific themes and moods. By experimenting with these styles, you can create fine art-inspired visuals that resonate deeply with your audience, elevating your creative work to new heights.

