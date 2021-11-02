Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle launches on Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Lord of the Rings fans will be pleased to know that Warner Bros. Games has launched a new Middle-earth The Shadow Bundle combining the Shadow of War: Definitive Edition game and Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition game making it available for Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S consoles via the Xbox store.

Middle-earth The Shadow Bundle contents

Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Allows you to fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth.

Microsoft explains that these features for the original Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor videogame are no longer available:

– The Nemesis Forge feature will no longer be available. Therefore, players will no longer be able to transfer their in-game Nemeses from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

– Vendetta missions and Leaderboards will no longer be available.

– WBPlay will no longer be available, but the epic runes “Orc Hunter” and “Gravewalker” will automatically be awarded to all players.

The Shadow of War: Definitive Edition

Allows you to experience an epic open world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in Middle-earth: Shadow of War: Definitive Edition.

Story Expansions introduce a new playable character and abilities, story campaigns, side missions, enemies, allies and more. The Definitive Edition includes the DLC content for : Desolation of Mordor and Blade of Galadriel Story Expansions and Slaughter Tribe and Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansions. Nemesis and Story Expansions include a new playable character, an Orc Tribe with new missions, enemies, followers, abilities, weapons, Fortress and wilderness updates, and a Legendary Gear Set.

Source : Major Nelson

