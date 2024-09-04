Improve your presentation skills with Microsoft Teams Speaker Progress

Have you ever wished there was an easier way to become a more confident public speaker? What if there was a way for you to receive personalized feedback and track progress as you practice your public speaking? Enter Microsoft Teams Speaker Progress, a new AI-enhanced learning tool integrated into Teams and designed to improve your communication and presentation skills.

Speaker Progress is an advanced AI tool seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Teams, empowering educators to elevate your communication and presentation skills to new heights. This innovative tool delivers personalized feedback and enables educators to closely monitor you progress over time, fostering continuous improvement and growth.

Microsoft Teams Speaker Progress

Key Takeaways : Speaker Progress is an AI tool in Microsoft Teams aimed at improving communication and presentation skills.

It provides personalized feedback and tracks you progress over time.

Educators can create assignments with AI-enhanced instructions, set due dates, assign points, and create rubrics.

Supports English with plans to add more languages in the future.

Allows setting practice attempts and time limits for assignments.

Records video presentations and generates rehearsal reports measuring pace, filler words, pitch, and pronunciation.

You receive real-time coaching notifications and detailed rehearsal reports.

Educators can review video recordings and rehearsal reports, tracking progress over time.

Future updates will include additional language support and integration with PowerPoint presentations.

Available globally for educators using Microsoft Teams.

Speaker Progress serves as a powerful AI-driven learning accelerator within the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. Its primary mission is to enhance your communication and presentation abilities, equipping them with the skills necessary to succeed in academic and professional settings. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Speaker Progress provides targeted feedback tailored to each you’s unique needs and tracks their progress, making it an indispensable asset in any educational environment.

Streamlining Assignment Creation and Management

With Speaker Progress, educators can effortlessly create and manage assignments that challenge and inspire you. The tool offers intuitive features to:

Enhance assignment instructions with AI-generated details, ensuring clarity and comprehensiveness

Set due dates, assign points, and create rubrics to establish clear expectations and assessment criteria

Monitor you progress and provide timely feedback and support

This structured approach to assignment creation and management helps educators maintain organized and effective learning experiences that keep you engaged and motivated.

Harnessing the Power of AI for Personalized Feedback

Speaker Progress currently supports English, with plans to expand to additional languages in the near future. Educators can customize assignments by setting the number of practice attempts and time limits, allowing for flexibility and adaptability to various learning needs and styles.

The tool’s advanced AI algorithms analyze video presentations and generate comprehensive rehearsal reports, assessing crucial public speaking components such as:

Pace and fluency

Use of filler words

Pitch and intonation

Pronunciation and articulation

These detailed metrics provide you with a clear understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement, empowering them to refine their skills and grow as effective communicators.

Real-Time Coaching and Feedback

From a you’s perspective, Speaker Progress offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface to access and practice assignments. The tool delivers real-time coaching notifications, providing immediate feedback and guidance during rehearsals. You have the flexibility to mute these notifications if they find them distracting, allowing for a personalized learning experience.

The generated rehearsal reports offer you a comprehensive breakdown of their performance, highlighting strengths and identifying areas for improvement. These insights serve as a roadmap for skill development, allowing you to focus their efforts and make targeted enhancements to their presentation abilities.

Empowering Educators with Data-Driven Insights

Speaker Progress empowers educators with a wealth of data and insights to support you growth and success. By reviewing you submissions, including video recordings and rehearsal reports, educators gain a holistic view of each students progress over time.

The tool’s longitudinal data tracking reveals patterns, trends, and improvements, allowing educators to provide targeted feedback, personalized guidance, and fair grading. This data-driven approach ensures that each student receives the individualized support they need to excel in their communication and presentation skills.

Expanding Horizons and Embracing the Future

As Speaker Progress continues to evolve, exciting updates and enhancements are on the horizon. Future releases will include support for additional languages, making the tool accessible to a diverse range of users worldwide.

Another highly anticipated feature is the seamless integration with PowerPoint presentations, allowing you to record combined video and slide presentations. This comprehensive platform will provide an immersive and realistic environment for you to practice and refine their presentation skills, preparing them for real-world scenarios.

Speaker Progress, now available globally for educators using Microsoft Teams, is poised to transform the way communication and presentation skills are taught, practiced, and assessed. By using the power of AI and providing personalized feedback and progress tracking, this innovative tool empowers educators to nurture confident and effective communicators who are ready to make their mark in the world. To learn more about Speaker Progress jump over to the official Microsoft website.

