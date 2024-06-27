Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 vs Apple M3 MacBook Pro

In the world of high-performance laptops, two contenders stand out: the Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite and the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. Both laptops offer a range of features and capabilities that cater to the needs of demanding users. The video below from Max Tech compares the two laptops side by side. Let’s take a closer look at how these two laptops compare in various aspects.

Design and Build Quality

The Surface Laptop 7 and the MacBook Pro are both constructed from high-grade aluminum, ensuring a sturdy and premium feel. The Surface Laptop 7 sports a sleek, wedge-shaped design that makes it more portable and easier to carry around. It is also lighter than the MacBook Pro, making it an ideal choice for users who are constantly on the move.

On the other hand, the MacBook Pro offers a more comprehensive set of ports, including Thunderbolt, HDMI, and an SD card reader. This expanded connectivity options make it more versatile for users who require multiple peripherals and external devices.

Both laptops are made from durable aluminum

Surface Laptop 7 is lighter and more portable

MacBook Pro offers more ports for enhanced connectivity

Display

When it comes to display quality, the MacBook Pro takes the lead with its mini-LED display. This advanced display technology delivers higher resolution, superior contrast, and HDR capabilities. The result is deep, inky blacks and vibrant, lifelike colors that bring content to life. The mini-LED display also provides excellent brightness levels, making it suitable for use in various lighting conditions.

The Surface Laptop 7, while equipped with a touchscreen and effective anti-reflective coatings, falls short in comparison to the MacBook Pro’s display. While it offers good color accuracy and touch functionality, it does not match the MacBook’s display in terms of contrast and HDR performance.

MacBook Pro features a superior mini-LED display with HDR

Surface Laptop 7 has a touchscreen and anti-reflective coatings

MacBook Pro’s display offers better contrast and color performance

Keyboard and Trackpad

Both the Surface Laptop 7 and the MacBook Pro feature well-designed keyboards and trackpads that provide a comfortable typing and navigation experience. The MacBook Pro’s trackpad is notably larger, offering more space for gestures and precise cursor control. This can be particularly beneficial for users who rely heavily on trackpad navigation.

The Surface Laptop 7, on the other hand, introduces a unique feature with its magnetic trackpad. This innovative design provides a distinct tactile experience that some users may find more engaging and responsive.

Both laptops have high-quality keyboards and trackpads

MacBook Pro has a larger trackpad for improved navigation

Surface Laptop 7 features a unique magnetic trackpad

Audio

Audio quality is an area where the MacBook Pro excels. It is equipped with a six-speaker system that delivers deep, rich bass and exceptional audio clarity. The speakers are capable of producing a wide dynamic range, making the MacBook Pro ideal for music lovers, video enthusiasts, and content creators who require high-quality audio output.

In comparison, the Surface Laptop 7’s speakers are more discreet and less powerful. While they provide decent audio quality for general use, they may not satisfy users who demand the best possible audio experience.

MacBook Pro has a superior six-speaker system

Surface Laptop 7’s speakers are less powerful

MacBook Pro is the better choice for audio enthusiasts

Camera and Microphones

Both the Surface Laptop 7 and the MacBook Pro come equipped with 1080p webcams and dual microphones, ensuring clear video and audio quality for video calls and recordings. The webcams capture detailed images, while the microphones effectively pick up voice and reduce background noise.

One notable difference is that the Surface Laptop 7 offers a slightly wider image capture, which can be advantageous for group video calls or when multiple people need to be in the frame.

Both laptops have 1080p webcams and dual microphones

Surface Laptop 7 has a wider image capture

Both laptops provide clear video and audio for calls and recordings

Security

Security is a critical aspect of any laptop, and both the Surface Laptop 7 and the MacBook Pro offer reliable security features. The MacBook Pro uses Touch ID, a fingerprint recognition system that allows for quick and secure logins. Users can easily unlock their MacBook Pro with a simple touch, eliminating the need for typing passwords.

The Surface Laptop 7, on the other hand, employs Windows Hello, which uses facial recognition technology for a similarly fast and secure login experience. Windows Hello accurately identifies the user’s face, providing a convenient and secure way to access the laptop.

MacBook Pro uses Touch ID for secure logins

Surface Laptop 7 employs Windows Hello facial recognition

Both laptops offer fast and secure login methods

Battery Life

Battery life is a crucial factor for users who require long-lasting performance on the go. In this regard, the MacBook Pro demonstrates superior battery efficiency, particularly during intensive tasks. The M3 Pro chip’s energy-efficient architecture allows the MacBook Pro to deliver extended battery life without compromising performance.

The Surface Laptop 7, while still providing decent battery life, may not match the MacBook Pro’s endurance, especially when running demanding applications or engaging in resource-intensive tasks.

MacBook Pro offers superior battery efficiency

Surface Laptop 7 has decent battery life but may not match the MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro is more reliable for long-lasting performance on the go

Performance

Performance is a key consideration for users who require a laptop that can handle demanding tasks and applications. The MacBook Pro stands out in several performance aspects. Its SSDs are significantly faster than those in the Surface Laptop 7, resulting in quicker boot times and faster file transfers. This can greatly improve productivity and efficiency when working with large files or running multiple applications simultaneously.

In terms of CPU performance, the Surface Laptop 7 excels in multi-core tasks, making it suitable for applications that can leverage multiple cores effectively. However, it falls behind the MacBook Pro in single-core performance, which is crucial for tasks that rely on single-threaded operations.

When it comes to web browsing, the MacBook Pro delivers a faster and smoother experience. Its optimized hardware and software integration ensures that web pages load quickly and navigation is responsive.

In creative tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and photo editing, the MacBook Pro outperforms the Surface Laptop 7. Its powerful M3 Pro chip and optimized software ecosystem enable it to handle these resource-intensive tasks with ease, providing faster rendering times and smoother performance.

Furthermore, the MacBook Pro offers superior graphics performance, thanks to its integrated graphics capabilities. This makes it the better choice for users who engage in gaming or rely on graphics-intensive applications.

MacBook Pro has faster SSDs for quicker boot times and file transfers

Surface Laptop 7 excels in multi-core tasks but falls behind in single-core performance

MacBook Pro is faster for web browsing and creative tasks

MacBook Pro offers superior graphics performance for gaming and graphics-intensive applications

Software Optimization

Software optimization plays a significant role in how well a laptop performs with specific applications. The MacBook Pro benefits from better software optimization, particularly for creative applications. Apple’s tight integration between hardware and software ensures that programs run smoothly and efficiently on the MacBook Pro.

This optimization advantage is especially evident in applications like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and other professional-grade creative software. The MacBook Pro’s hardware and software work in harmony to deliver a seamless and responsive experience, allowing users to focus on their creative work without encountering performance bottlenecks.

MacBook Pro has better software optimization for creative applications

Apple’s tight hardware and software integration ensures smooth performance

MacBook Pro is well-suited for professional-grade creative software

Conclusion

In the comparison between the Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite and the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro, the MacBook Pro emerges as the superior choice for users who demand the highest level of performance, display quality, and additional features. While it comes at a slightly higher price point, the MacBook Pro justifies its cost with its exceptional capabilities.

The Surface Laptop 7, on the other hand, offers good value for general use and is a viable option for users who prioritize portability and affordability. However, it may not be the ideal choice for users who regularly engage in creative or graphics-intensive tasks.

Ultimately, the choice between these two high-performance laptops depends on the specific needs and priorities of the user. Those who require the best possible performance, display quality, and software optimization for creative work will find the MacBook Pro to be the more compelling option. Meanwhile, users who value portability and have more general computing needs may find the Surface Laptop 7 to be a suitable choice.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



