Thunderbolt docking station for Apple Silicon MacBooks

Apple MacBook owners using the latest Apple Silicon chips might be interested in a new Thunderbolt docking station launched by their Kickstarter this month stops specifically designed for Apple Silicon laptops the dock provides a wealth of connectivity and fast transmission and is universally compatible. Expand your storage and connectivity with one handy desktop dock.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Designed with elegance and durability in mind, its high-quality aluminum shell enhances heat dissipation, prolonging the lifespan of your station. Our unique design elements, including dual leaf clamps and an aluminum rotating nut, promise both functionality and stability. SSD Supports 10gbps M.2 2242/2260/2280 Nvme & Sata SSD. With up to 2TB of storage, we greatly assist users in solving storage challenges”

MacBook desktop dock

“Supporting 10gbps M.2 2242/2260/2280 Nvme and Sata SSD, with a maximum capacity of up to 4TB. This means whether you’re backing up work files or storing a vast amount of movies, music, or games, we offer a one-stop solution to dramatically increase your MACBOOK’s storage space.”

If the Minisopuru campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Minisopuru project evaluate the promotional video below.

“TF/SD 3.0 card slot with speeds of up to (UHS-I 150MB/S), faster than ordinary card readers to meet your efficiency needs. Whether it’s recently shot photos or videos that need editing, you can quickly read and get started. We also support simultaneous reading of SD and TF cards, providing more convenience for your work and life.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the , jump over to the official Minisopuru crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

