Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio officially launches from $1,600

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is equipped with a hinged back that allows you to easily transform the laptop into a drawing or presentation ready device. Featuring a 14.4 inch 3:2 PixelSense Flow display the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel Core i5 and i7, with the i5 variance equipped with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics and the higher powered versions featuring a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

Lower end Windows laptops are equipped with 16 GB of RAM and higher end 32 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Storage options for the laptop start at 256 GB and increase up to 2 TB and are removable in the same way as the Surface Pro 8. Prices for the Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599 for a 16GB/256GB i5 and rises to $3,099 for the flagship Intel Core i7 version sporting 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD.

“Set your imagination free on Surface Laptop Studio, the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.”

“Build apps, edit video, render animations, and enjoy smooth gameplay without breaking a sweat. Bring ideas to life with quad-core powered processors and incredible graphics. Keep your cool under pressure thanks to passive cooling and industry-leading thermal design. Factory-calibrated PixelSense Flow touch display features smoother scrolling with up to 120Hz refresh rate. See brighter brights, darker darks, and subtle details with Dolby Vision® when playing supported content.”

“The feeling of pen on paper and greater precision when taking notes, sketching, and navigating. Write and draw with incredible shading and exceptional pressure sensitivity. Plus, it’s like real time writing on the 120hz PixelSense™ Flow touch display.”

Source : Microsoft

