Microsoft Office update for iPad brings new features

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new Microsoft Office update for the iPad and this new update brings some new features to the iPad.

The update adds support for a TrackPad and Mouse for Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps and there are also some updates start screens and more.

At Microsoft we are committed to making sure Microsoft 365 users have the best experience possible on any technology platform they use. For us this means not only finding general innovation that spans across all Microsoft 365 solutions, but also adapting the experience for the new and powerful capabilities of each platform and device.

We know the Office experience on iPad is an important tool for the many people who use it to work, learn and create. The latest iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad models have introduced powerful new features and capabilities to enable people to be productive in more ways. Accordingly, we have made several updates to the Office apps to take advantage of these enhancements and make it even easier to work on iPad.

You can find out more details about the latest version of Microsoft Office over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals