Microsoft is pausing optional Windows 10 updates

Microsoft has announced that it will be pausing its optional Windows 10 software updates from this May.

The company is doing this whilst many people are working from home during the virus outbreak, the updates are being paused so that they do not cause any issues to people who are using the Windows 10 computers more at the moment.

We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2).

You can find out more information over at Microsoft at the link below, eseential updates and security updates will be continued to be released.

Source Microsoft, Thurrot

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals