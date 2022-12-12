Microsoft is buying 4 percent of London Stock Exchange

Microsoft has announced that it is buying a 4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange, the deal will cost Microsoft £1.5 billion.

This new deal is part of a 10-year partnership between Microsoft and the London Stock Exchange, as part of the deal, Microsoft will provide data and cloud infrastructure for the LSE.

Today, we announced a 10-year strategic partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), a world-leading financial markets infrastructure and data provider. Following LSEG’s acquisition of Refinitiv, a market leader in data services, LSEG has differentiated itself in the market with an end-to-end proposition across trading, execution, data and analytics solutions. Together we look forward to empowering the future of financial markets by delivering next generation data, analytics and workspace solutions that transform how firms connect, research, analyze, collaborate and transact across the entire financial markets value chain.

Organizations across the capital markets value chain are facing an increasingly complex operating environment with macroeconomic headwinds, stricter regulatory controls and traditional revenue sources becoming more challenging. These conditions are putting greater pressure on firms to reinvent business models and do more with less. However, their legacy platforms, siloed information, limits on scale and data overload hinder their ability to deliver the best client experience, insights and tools. This requires a digital transformation approach underpinned by modern cloud and AI technology. LSEG has already started to address these issues for their customers, and through this strategic partnership, we will accelerate that transformation.

Source Microsoft

Image Credit: Robert Bye





