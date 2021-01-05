Microsoft Flight Simulator real-time snow system introduced



Over the holiday period developers Asobo Studio have rolled out a new real-time snow system to the Microsoft Flight Simulator application. Check out the demonstration video below to see the new snow effects. Microsoft Flight Simulator has been developed by Asobo Studio and simulates the entire Earth using textures and data from Bing Maps.

New features and content with the lates Microsoft Flight Simulator update include :

– Virtual Reality is now available to all users as a free update for all OpenXR-compliant headsets! Visit the VR options menu in-game to enable the feature.

– Two new training missions will help you take off and land with the Airbus A320neo.

– Live Weather is enhanced with Meteo blue data to include snow and ice coverage.

– Spotlight Event now features an Airbus A320neo Landing Challenge. See how well you do after training!

– Sam and Rufus liveries for the Aviat Pitts Special S2S

– Aviators club livery for all 30 planes available in the Marketplace for free!

– Test pilot livery for all 30 planes will be granted to all Alpha and Beta testers!

Source : Asobo Studio : Engadget

