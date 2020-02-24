Microsoft Flight Simulator includes all 37,000 airports



The latest edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently enjoying its Insider program development stage enabling fans and community members can collaborate with our development teams to improve the simulation, experience, and services of the new flight simulation software. Watch as Sven Mestas, Lead Game Designer from Asobo Studio talks about Airports and Airport features for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Unfortunately the current time Microsoft has not released any official launch date for the Flight Simulator game but it is expected to be released in a final version sometime during 2020. As soon as more details are announced or made available we will keep you up to speed as always. If you are interested in becoming a Microsoft Flight Simulator Insider jump over to the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website to register your details and sign up. Flight Simulator will be available on both Xbox and Windows 10 platforms.

Source :Microsoft

